Mixed reactions to new iPhone

(NBC News) Apple has unveiled its newest iPhone.

The iPhone 11 features an upgraded battery life and lower price. Even more features are available on the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Max.

Apple’s iPhone sales have been slipping in recent years as consumers wait longer to upgrade, and company executives hope the new offerings will encourage many to make that move.

Meanwhile, Apple is also pitching its new subscription services.

Apple TV Plus launches on November 1st, with original shows for about $5 per month, days before and dollars under Disney, which is launching its own subscription service November 12th.

Apple Arcade is also on the horizon, with a library of mobile games launching later this month.

