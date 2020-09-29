Missouri man charged with killing wife after 4 prior domestic reports

Picture of Daniel Page from the Johnson County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office

HOLDEN, Mo. (WDAF) – A woman is dead and her husband has been charged after a shooting in Missouri, according to police.

Daniel Page, 30, of Holden, is charged with second-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk, voluntary manslaughter and several weapon-related charges.

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in Holden at 11:59 p.m. Saturday on a report of a shooting. The found a woman identified as Sabrina Page, 29, dead from a gunshot wound.

Public records show the couple was married on July 13, 2020.

A witness in the household told police that Daniel Page was drinking before the shooting, and the couple was “talking meanly” to each other, adding that they were not yelling but saying “bad stuff.'”

The Sheriff’s Office had reported to the residence at least four times in the past for domestic disputes dating back two years, according to charging documents. During a call on Oct. 27, 2018, Daniel Page reportedly admitted to becoming upset and firing a .45-caliber pistol into the air.

When police found Sabrina Page’s body in the bedroom, they also found two .45-caliber shell casings.

Despite the reported domestic disputes, no criminal or civil filings related to domestic violence against the suspect were found in Johnson County.

Daniel Page is being held without bond.