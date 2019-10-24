Missouri DOT apologizes for editing Trump shirt and hat

(KSDK) The Missouri Department of Transportation Northeast District issued an apology on social media after it posted an edited photo.

The original photo, a boy wearing a ‘Trump 2020’ shirt and a ‘Trump 2020’ hat was cropped and there was a slight edit on the hat, so you could only see the ‘2020’ part.

Mitchel Lemons from Nebo, Illinois won the opportunity to push the detonator for the first blast to take down two spans on the old Champ Clark Bridge on Oct. 18. He bought a raffle ticket to benefit local EMS.

On Monday, Steve Lemons said his son was “kind of upset” about the edit.

“It was his decision,” said Steve. “[Mitchel] wanted to wear the hat with the shirt. They should have left him alone. It’s his freedom of speech or whatever you want to call it.”

