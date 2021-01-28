Missouri bill would clear use of deadly force against protesters

ST. LOUIS (NBC) – Two bills introduced in the Missouri State Senate take conflicting approaches to the use of deadly force.

One is a crackdown on protesters the other bill is a push for police reform. “They’re two completely separate bills, going two completely separate directions,” Missouri State Senator Brian Williams said.

Monday Democratic Senator Williams introduced SB60 to address police brutality. The bill would ban chokeholds, make it harder for disciplined police officers to join other departments and create stricter guidelines for using deadly force.

“This isn’t an us versus them situation, this is about building the trust in the community at the expense of police accountability and transparency,” Williams said.

While Senator Williams is calling for accountability, Republican Senator Rick Brattin is calling for immunity. His new bill, SB 66, would allow the use of deadly force against protesters, releasing drivers who run over protesters from any liability.