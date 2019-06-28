Minnesota Airman’s remains return home after 66 years

(KARE) A Minnesota airman, who died while serving his country, has finally made it home more than 66 years after his death.

Air force airman Verne Budahn was a 19-year-old mechanic when the plane he was on went down in Alaska’s Mt. Gannett east of Anchorage.

Every year since, mountaineering teams have returned to the site in June and painstakingly worked to identify remains during the narrow, one month window of warm weather.

This year, Budahn was identified as one of the 52 people on board.

On Thursday, the Budahn family was there to see him finally land safely back home in Minnesota.

A memorial service for Budahn will be held Saturday in Arlington, Minnesota.

To read more on this story, click HERE.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.