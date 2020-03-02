Milwaukee brewery employees return to work after shooting

The Molson Coors facility is seen Thursday Feb. 27, 2020, in Milwaukee. An employee at the historic Molson Coors facility shot and killed five co-workers Wednesday afternoon and then turned the gun on himself. Six people, including the shooter, were killed on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at the facility. The brewery remained closed Thursday. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Molson Coors employees are returning work at the Milwaukee brewery where a worker fatally shot five co-workers and then himself.

A company email says employees coming back to work Monday will find heightened security measures, including additional guards, both armed and unarmed. Counseling services will be available for employees. The company acknowledged in the email that not everyone will feel ready to return to their jobs.

Meanwhile, the Journal Sentinel says a couple hundred people gathered outside Milwaukee City Hall on Sunday night for a vigil in honor of the victims. Union officials, politicians, clergy members and others spoke out against violence and hatred.