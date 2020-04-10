Milk Truck Hero: Driver Takes On Dairy Dumping

(KARE) A Wisconsin milk truck driver battling cancer has taken on a new fight.

Bothered by video of milk dumping, Rich Miller put up $5000 of his own money and launched a fund to give cheese curds to food shelves.

“I’ve got nothing but time to make phone calls and bug people for money and cheese and help my farmers,” said Miller, whose taking a break from his milk routes as he drives every morning to University of Minnesota Medical Center for chemotherapy.

Wisconsin dairymen have been hit hard by COVID-19 closures of bars and restaurants, where most of the state’s cheese is consumed.

“They’ve supported me for 32 years,” Miller said of the farmers whose milk he picks up. “I think I can give a little bit back.”

