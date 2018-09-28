Military plane crash reported in South Carolina

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: WSAV

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) - Authorities say the pilot safely ejected from a military plane that crashed in Beaufort County early Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred near Grays Hill Boat Landing in a "rural area" near a marsh.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) says the pilot was the sole occupant of the plane. The pilot has been transported to a medical facility and is being evaluated for injuries.

No other injuries have been reported and the scene is secure.

The crash was reported around 11:45 a.m. on Little Barnwell Island. Authorities urge residents to avoid the area as crews evaluate the scene.

The crash site is located approximately four miles from the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort located on Geiger Boulevard.

BCSO says the military has confirmed it was, in fact, a military plane.

MCAS Beaufort says they are not releasing any information at this time. They did not clarify the type of plane involved.

Rep. Mark Sanford weighed in about the crash on Twitter, saying, "Glad to hear reports that pilot ejected safely... but a reminder of the ways in which our men and women in uniform put their lives on the line daily."