Military helicopter catches fire in California

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 10:10 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 10:10 AM EDT

IMPERIAL, Calif. (WDTN) - Stunning footage Thursday caught the sight of a military helicopter in California breaking out into flames during a training mission.

The CH-53E Super Stallion was on a routine training mission in Imperial, Calif. when the fire happened.

The pilot was able to land the aircraft safely at the Imperial County Airport.

Once the helicopter was on the ground is when the fire erupted.

No one was injured by the fire.

Dayton Area Tornado Victims: How to find help

Tornado Recovery: How to donate to communities hit by storms

Tornado Recovery: How to volunteer to help
