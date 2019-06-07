Military helicopter catches fire in California

IMPERIAL, Calif. (WDTN) - Stunning footage Thursday caught the sight of a military helicopter in California breaking out into flames during a training mission.

The CH-53E Super Stallion was on a routine training mission in Imperial, Calif. when the fire happened.

The pilot was able to land the aircraft safely at the Imperial County Airport.

Once the helicopter was on the ground is when the fire erupted.

No one was injured by the fire.

