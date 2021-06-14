Midnight Snack: Graeter’s releases third bonus ice cream flavor

Graeter’s has released its third bonus flavor of the season Monday. (Photo/Graeter’s)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Get your spoons ready, Graeter’s has released its third bonus flavor of the season Monday.

The Cincinnati-based ice cream company unveiled the newest flavor, Midnight Snack, a malt ice cream and a mix of peanut butter cups, chocolate-covered pretzels and brownie pieces.

The company said more flavors will be announced every two to three weeks, with the last announcement to be made on August 9, 2021. This year, six new bonus flavors will be released in Graeter’s scoop shops and online.

Each bonus flavor is considered a “Limited Time Only” flavor, and once it is gone from scoop shops and online, the flavor is retired for the year.

To learn more about Graeter’s Ice Cream or to buy the bonus flavors online, visit www.graeters.com or visit Graeter’s on social media @Graeters.