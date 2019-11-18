Live Now
Mickey and Minnie Mouse turn 91

U.S. & World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:
Disney_197075

Mickey and Minnie Mouse take turns slicing Mickeys 60th birthday cake during festivities at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on Nov. 18, 1988. 4,000 children from all over the world were invited to help take part in the celebration. (AP Photo/Chris OMeara)

(CNN) – Happy Birthday, Mickey and Minnie Mouse!

They both turn 91 years young on Monday. That’s right, they share the same birthday! Mickey and Minnie Mouse made their big debuts in the animated movie “Steamboat Willie” in New York on Nov. 18, 1928.

You can mark the day by watching a cartoon featuring the pair, wearing a classic Mickey Mouse watch or t-shirt, or visiting a Disney theme park.

Some fun facts:

  • Mickey and Minnie both have their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
  • Walt Disney admitted privately in 1933 that Minnie and Mickey are married, but it’s never been officially stated.
  • Their original names were Mortimer and Minerva.
  • Mickey has a middle name, Theodore.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

