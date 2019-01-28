Michigan police shoot and kill man who fired at officers.
JACKSON, MI - JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) - We just confirmed one person is dead after an officer-involved encounter in Jackson.
At 2:42 this morning, a 911 call was received regarding a domestic disturbance on Warwick Court in Southridge Park housing complex.
A female caller indicated a male acquaintance was outside banging on her door and would not leave.
The man was believed to have a hand gun.
Officers were in the area within minutes and saw the suspect running throughout the complex.
After exchanging gunfire, the suspect was struck by a bullet and later died.
The suspect is identified as a 29-year-old Jackson man. His name has not been released.
We will update this story as we learn more.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Montgomery County cancels Level 1 Snow Emergency
- Wright State faculty will file to strike
- Updated Trump, Pelosi agree on Feb. 5 for State of the Union address
- Updated Centerville youth football invests in safer helmets
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Centerville youth football invests in safer helmets
The Riddell SpeedFlex helmets are designed to reduce impacts to the head.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police, medics on scene of reported shooting in Riverside
Dispatch says it happened in the 5000 block of Tyron Avenue around 5:08 p.m.Read More »
-
Vehicular homicide trial begins in deadly Xenia crash
65-year-old Kathy Smith is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.Read More »
-
Appeal delays lawsuit trial in Beavercreek Walmart shooting
Twenty-two-year-old John Crawford III was shot at the store in August of 2014 while he was holding an air rifle. His family sued the city, police and the retailer in federal court.Read More »
-
Striking faculty hold 'teach outs' ahead of meeting with university officials
The Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday evening, but in the meantime, there is still growing tension on campus.Read More »