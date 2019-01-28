U.S. & World

Michigan police shoot and kill man who fired at officers.

JACKSON, MI - JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)  - We just confirmed one person is dead after an officer-involved encounter in Jackson.

At 2:42 this morning, a 911 call was received regarding a domestic disturbance on Warwick Court in Southridge Park housing complex.

A female caller indicated a male acquaintance was outside banging on her door and would not leave.

The man was believed to have a hand gun.

Officers were in the area within minutes and saw the suspect running throughout the complex.

After exchanging gunfire, the suspect was struck by a bullet and later died.

The suspect is identified as a 29-year-old Jackson man. His name has not been released.

We will update this story as we learn more.

