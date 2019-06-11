Michigan officer charged after video shows him allegedly slamming, tasing inmate
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WDTN) - A corrections officer in Michigan has been charged after surveillance footage shows him allegedly slamming and tasing an inmate.
Sgt. James Stanley walked into a cell at the Macomb County Jail last September when video showed his walking up to the inmate and tasing him, causing the suspect to scream in pain.
Multiple officers can then be seen rushing in to tackle the inmate to the ground.
Stanley is also accused in another excessive force case, where he allegedly pushed an inmate's head into a chair, causing the inmate to get a bloody and swollen nose. That incident allegedly happened in July of 2018.
Stanley is charged with assault in both cased.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Residents hopeful for federal assistance after tornadoes
In his letter to President Trump, Governor DeWine says the need is beyond what the state and local governments can handle.Read More »
-
Reuniting pets and families after tornadoes a priority for animal advocates
Steve Glardon, outreach coordinator for the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center says they have been getting dozens of calls from people who are missing their pets after fences and walls of their homes were blown away.Read More »
-
Beavercreek football team raises money for tornado victims
The team gathered at Wandering Griffin to hold a fundraiser for two players and their families who lost their homes in the storms.Read More »
-
Celina residents facing uphill battle with home repairs after tornado outbreak
In Celina more than 40 houses were destroyed because of the tornado outbreak. Roughly 100 houses were damaged.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Free counseling available for people affected by the tornadoes
Doctors at Wright State University are offering free psychological first-aid for people impacted by the tornadoes. Those services are designed to get people professional counseling to cope with trauma.Read More »