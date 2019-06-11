Michigan officer charged after video shows him allegedly slamming, tasing inmate

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WDTN) - A corrections officer in Michigan has been charged after surveillance footage shows him allegedly slamming and tasing an inmate.

Sgt. James Stanley walked into a cell at the Macomb County Jail last September when video showed his walking up to the inmate and tasing him, causing the suspect to scream in pain.

Multiple officers can then be seen rushing in to tackle the inmate to the ground.

Stanley is also accused in another excessive force case, where he allegedly pushed an inmate's head into a chair, causing the inmate to get a bloody and swollen nose. That incident allegedly happened in July of 2018.

Stanley is charged with assault in both cased.

