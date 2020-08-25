Miami Valley Red Cross volunteers travel to Gulf Coast ahead of hurricane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WDTN) – American Red Cross volunteers from our region are providing hurricane relief along the Gulf Coast.

Mark and Mary Howell of Centerville are in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

They are two of the 14 volunteers from the Central and Southern Ohio Region of the American Red Cross on the ground in Louisiana, Texas and Alabama.

“I’m the supervisor and manager for one of the shelters we’re planning down here and my wife is also going to be assisting as a shelter worker,” Mark said.

The Howells left Saturday and have been preparing supplies and shelters ahead of the storms.

“At this moment we’re in a hunker down mode, waiting for further directions relative to the status of the hurricanes,” Howell said.

Mark and Mary started volunteering with the American Red Cross Dayton chapter around two years ago.

This is Mark’s second hurricane deployment and Mary’s first.

“We’re happy we were able to take the time and be here for the people of Louisiana and when this disaster happens, we’ll be ready and the shelter will we be there to take them in,” Mary said.

Along with the hurricane and shelter training, they’ve also received COVID-19 training.

“Anytime we’re doing anything we have to have our masks on, and also you set things down and have to step back, then the clients would pick them up, to keep the clients safe and you safe,” Mary said.

Mark and mary and the other volunteers will be deployed for at least two weeks.

Because of COVID-19 the Red Cross is opening more shelters than they typically would for social distancing.

They also have virtual volunteers to assist with storm recovery remotely.