Metallica releasing children’s book

(CNN) – It’s a whole new spin on “Enter Sandman.”

Metallica is releasing a children’s book titled “The ABC’s of Metallica.”

It will tell, in alphabetical rhymes, the history of one of the most popular heavy metal bands of all time.

The band unveiled the book’s cover on its website and social media channels.

Metallica says some of the proceeds will go to its nonprofit organization, which supports workforce education and hunger prevention.

If you’re interested in sending your kids off to never-never land, the book comes out in November, but it’s available for pre-order now.

Don’t forget to say your prayers.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.