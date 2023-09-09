RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. (WDTN) — A man from Mercer County is dead after a train hit a vehicle in Randolph County.

The Randolph County 911 Center received a call Saturday around 8:10 a.m. for a reported crash involving a train. Police were dispatched to County Road 400 E. at the railroad just north of County Road 100 N.

(Courtesy: Randolph County, Indiana Sheriff’s Office)

Tristan Fullenkamp, 26, of St. Henry, was driving a 2004 Ford F-150, when it stopped at the railroad crossing at CR 400 E so a train headed eastbound could pass. It is believed by authorities that Fullenkamp let the train pass, drove onto the tracks in front of the westbound train. The Ford was then reportedly struck and pushed by the train to the west for about 0.75 miles.

Fullenkamp was taken out of the vehicle, transported to Reid Hospital and was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.