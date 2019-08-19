Men hailed as heroes after saving wheelchair-bound girl who fell off dock

SAINT THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (WDTN/CNN) – Two men in the U.S. Virgin Islands are begin hailed as heroes for jumping in to save a handicapped young woman who fell into the water.
Kashief Hamilton and Randolph Donovan raced to action when the girl, in a wheelchair, rolled off a dock in Saint Thomas last week.
Video of the rescue was posted on social media. The men used a life ring to keep her afloat and worked together with several people on the dock using a rope to pull her to safety.
The unnamed girl was a passenger on board the Carnival Cruise Ship “Fascination” which had stopped in Saint Thomas.
A spokeswoman for Carnival Cruise Line says she was not injured and was provided a complimentary replacement wheelchair.
