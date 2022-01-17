DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Meijer stores will be starting Home Delivery on orders of more than $35 until Jan. 29.

The Home Delivery program begins this week and will go until Jan. 29 for all stores, according to Meijer. This program is available for all customers.

Meijer said customers can shop online or on the Meijer app and then schedule a delivery or pick-up time. They also said customers can track their order, accept or reject order substitutions in real-time, use mPerks rewards and digitally clip coupons in the app.