Meijer offering 3rd dose to immunocompromised individuals

Meijer stores across the Midwest are offering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to those who are immunocompromised.

The Center’s for Disease Control and Prevention joined the Food and Drug Administration in backing an extra COVID-19 vaccine dose for America’s most vulnerable population on Thursday. The recommendation includes people living with:

Organ or stem cell transplants

Cancer

Primary immunodeficiency

Some people with HIV

Those taking immunosuppressive medication

Eligible patients can text COVID to 75049 to make an appointment or walk into any Meijer pharmacy to receive their third dose. Anyone seeking a third dose will need to take a screening questionnaire before receiving it.