Meijer offering 3rd dose to immunocompromised individuals

Meijer stores across the Midwest are offering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to those who are immunocompromised.
The Center’s for Disease Control and Prevention joined the Food and Drug Administration in backing an extra COVID-19 vaccine dose for America’s most vulnerable population on Thursday. The recommendation includes people living with:
- Organ or stem cell transplants
- Cancer
- Primary immunodeficiency
- Some people with HIV
- Those taking immunosuppressive medication
Eligible patients can text COVID to 75049 to make an appointment or walk into any Meijer pharmacy to receive their third dose. Anyone seeking a third dose will need to take a screening questionnaire before receiving it.