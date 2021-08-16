Meijer offering 3rd dose to immunocompromised individuals

U.S. and World

Meijer stores across the Midwest are offering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to those who are immunocompromised.

The Center’s for Disease Control and Prevention joined the Food and Drug Administration in backing an extra COVID-19 vaccine dose for America’s most vulnerable population on Thursday. The recommendation includes people living with:

  • Organ or stem cell transplants
  • Cancer
  • Primary immunodeficiency
  • Some people with HIV
  • Those taking immunosuppressive medication

Eligible patients can text COVID to 75049 to make an appointment or walk into any Meijer pharmacy to receive their third dose. Anyone seeking a third dose will need to take a screening questionnaire before receiving it.

