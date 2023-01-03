Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

(WJW) — Mega Millions is climbing to record-breaking heights ahead of Tuesday’s drawing, landing at the 4th largest jackpot in its history.

Only three other times has the jackpot reached over $700 million with Tuesday’s jackpot hitting $785 million. The cash option is $395 million.

The jackpot keeps rolling after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 1, 3, 6, 44 and 51, plus the gold Mega Ball 7.

Maybe 2023 will be a big winning year like in 2022, which touts a staggering $1.337 billion won in Illinois on July 29; $502 million on October 14 shared by winning tickets in California and Florida and $20 million in Tennessee on April 15.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday at 11 p.m. Find the winning numbers here.