PHOENIX, Ariz. (WJW) — They are strangers no longer.

Nearly seven years ago, an Arizona grandmother named Wanda Dench sent a text message to what she believed was her grandson’s phone number, inviting him over for Thanksgiving dinner. However, the text ended up going to a 17-year-old teen she didn’t know

As the story goes, Jamal Hinton was at school when he received the message, and he responded trying to clear up the confusion. To his surprise, he was invited to Dench’s house for a plate, and to her surprise, he came over.

Now, through the loss of Dench’s husband to COVID in 2020, the unlikely friends confirmed they are meeting up for this Thanksgiving, as they have annually since 2016.

“To answer all your questions, yes, Thanksgiving year 7 is planned out! See you guys Thursday,” Hinton said in a recent tweet.

Wanda Dench accidentally invited a stranger to her Thanksgiving dinner via text message — and remained true to her promise of hosting him. Jamal Hinton joined Dench and her family for dinner.

Their story has received nationwide attention for years, and last December, Hinton took to social media to tease a new Netflix joint venture.

“I am very excited to announce our new partnership with Netflix,” he said in a tweet. “We thank every single one of you for your love and support in our journey the last 6 years. We can’t wait to tell our story on the big screen!”