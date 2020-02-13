Medtronic recalls over 300,000 insulin pumps

(NBC) – More than 300,000 insulin pumps have been recalled due to a potentially deadly malfunction.

Medtronic is recalling its MiniMed 600 series insulin pumps after one person died and thousands were injured from incorrect dosing.

The affected devices include the 630G model distributed between September 2016 and October 2019, and the 670G distributed between June 2017 and August 2019.

The FDA says the pumps may have a broken or missing retainer ring which can cause the over or under delivery of insulin.

Customers who would like more information should call Medtronic’s 24-hour support line at 877-585-0166.

This has been identified as a Class I recall, which is the most serious due to the potential of serious injury or death.