Medicine used for acid reduction and other gastric conditions recalled

(WDTN) – A medicine used to treat conditions like ulcers, acid reflux, and other gastric conditions has been recalled, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Appco Pharma LLC is recalling Ranitidine Hydrochloride Capsules due to the possible presence of N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), human carcinogen that is a known contaminant that is found in waters and foods.

According to the FDA announcement, Ranitidine Hydrochloride in strengths of 150 and 300 mg, “is a prescription-only oral medication indicated for the treatment of duodenal ulcer, benign gastric ulcer, reflux esophagitis, post-operative peptic ulcer, Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome, and other conditions where reduction of gastric secretion and acid output is desirable.”

For the full list of recalled products, click here.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.