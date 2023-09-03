RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. (WDTN) — Three people are injured following a vehicle crash in Randolph County, Indiana.

According to Randolph County Dispatch, dispatchers received a call to respond Sunday at 8:04 a.m. First responders responded to the single-vehicle crash scene at State Route 32 and Jackson Street in Farmland, Indiana.

Three people were taken from the scene by medical helicopters to area hospitals. The conditions of the individuals are not currently known at this time.

2 NEWS is working to learn what may have led up to the crash.