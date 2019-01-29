Measles outbreak near Portland, Oregon, sickens 35
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) -- A measles outbreak near Portland has sickened 35 people in Oregon and Washington, with 11 more cases suspected.
Thirty-one patients had not been vaccinated against measles, and the status of four others who were infected is not known. One child has been hospitalized.
Public health officials struggling to contain the highly contagious virus say the outbreak is a textbook example of why it's critical to vaccinate against childhood diseases.
Measles was eradicated in the U.S. after a safe and cheap vaccine was developed in 1963, but in recent years, outbreaks from New York to California have sickened hundreds.
The vaccination rate in the area is 78 percent, lower than average, and that's making it harder to contain the outbreak.
Previous
Officials urge vaccinations amid
Next
Maryland private school releases report
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Montgomery County cancels Level 1 Snow Emergency
- Wright State faculty will file to strike
- New Frigid winter weather taking a toll on cars
- Updated Illinois police 'arrest' Elsa for bringing extreme frigid temperatures
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Frigid winter weather taking a toll on cars
AAA says over the last 10-days they have come to the assistance of roughly 10,000 drivers.Read More »
-
-
-
Dayton food pantry taking precautions because of bitterly cold temperatures
With God's Grace is trying to secure portable heaters to keep people in line warm. They are also looking for volunteers to help speed the line up.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Police: Door-to-door scammer in Xenia asking for donations
She has been claiming to be associated with the Xenia Christian Center and is asking people for donations for someone in the hospital.Read More »