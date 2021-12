(The Hill) – Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as he faces a likely contempt referral for refusing to cooperate with the panel.

Online court records show that Meadows is set to file a civil complaint against the lawmakers but no filings were available as of late Wednesday afternoon.

