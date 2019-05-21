McGahn defies subpoena, impeachment talk grows

(NBC News) Talk of impeachment hearings against President Trump are growing after former White House Counsel Don McGahn refused Tuesday to comply with a congressional subpoena.

The White House had directed McGahn to skip the House Judiciary Committee hearing.

"The president took it upon himself to intimate a witness who has a legal obligation to be here today," committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler said.

Nadler vowed to take the issue to court.

Lawmakers want to hear from McGahn directly after he testified about presidential obstruction to special counsel Robert Mueller.

White House attorneys argue McGahn is immune from congressional subpoenas.

Legal experts disagree.

"There is no law that supports the White House's position," sayd former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance.

