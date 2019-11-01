McDonald’s marks 40 years of Happy Meals by bringing back retro toys

(CNN) – One meal has made kids “happy” for four decades.
The McDonald’s Happy Meal is celebrating its 40th anniversary, and to mark the milestone, they are bringing back some old school Happy Meal toys.
Beanie Babies, the Hamburglar, and Power Rangers are just some of the retro toys that’ll be making a comeback.
If you want to grab one, you better act fast.
The toy lineup returns November 7 through the 11.
