McDonald’s, Chipotle to require masks inside restaurants

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two popular restaurant chains will soon require customers to wear masks or face coverings as the pandemic continues.

McDonald’s is asking all customers to wear a face covering in their U.S. restaurants starting August 1, while CNN reports Chipotle’s mask requirement went into effect Friday, July 24.

They are the latest of several other retailers and restaurants to announce similar policies including Walmart, Kroger, and Starbucks.