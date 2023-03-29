DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A limited edition item has been unveiled by a popular fast food restaurant chain. If you are traveling soon, you may have a chance at getting the item.

McDonald’s Italy announced it will soon release a special carrier that can carry your take-out food for the meal just for a certain design week in Italy. Milan Design Week is coming up in a matter of weeks and will be available for those that decide to eat on the go, instead of dining into the restaurant.

The design is described as limited edition and 100% recyclable. Instead of a bag like normally found in the US, the container will be a box!

When customers are able to receive it, it is said to transform from a box into a complete eating surface to place your items you received, including your drink in the built-in cup holders.

As of this time, there is no word if the upcoming box will make its way to the United States.