Mayor Whaley fights to ‘make Dayton’s voice heard’ at national conference

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – Over 270 Mayors across the country, including Nan Whaley, traveled to Washington, D.C. for the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ 88th Winter Meeting.

Leaders hope to address the state of the nation’s cities and discuss national priorities at the gathering.

“When we come to D.C., we have things that we want acted on,” said Mayor Whaley. “We don’t see anything happening in Washington, D.C. with this administration. So we are always trying to make Dayton’s voice heard.”

She continued, “We use the Conference of Mayors for that effort, whether it be to get common sense gun legislation, to fight for our Community Development Block Rate dollars, to make sure that this city understands how important communities like Dayton are in making the country go.”

Whaley says mayors across the country have stood in solidarity with Dayton following the mass shooting back in August, and that too many mayors have had to go through similar tragedies.

“Nearly 400 mayors, both Democrat and Republican, signed a letter calling for an up or down vote on H.R. 8 which is universal background check, which is something 9 out of 10 Americans agree on,” she said. “We’ve seen absolutely no action out of Leader McConnell or President Trump, so we’re waiting and we’re pushing and we’re advocating.”

Mayor Whaley says that while the conference has been abuzz with talk of the upcoming presidential election, there is still a sisterhood and brotherhood-type atmosphere at the conference.

“Potholes aren’t Democrat or Republican. To really invest in our water system isn’t a partisan issue. We just long for action. That is something that I think is so special about the job of Mayor and so special about mayors from across the country. They are action-oriented, they are the most trusted part of government. We continue to fight for our communities, and we all come together for that.”