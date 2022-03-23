GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced Telicia J. McClelland, 32, of Charleston, West Virginia, will serve a maximum allowable sentence of 16.5 years for Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a first-degree felony.

On May 5, 2021, Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped McClelland for various traffic violations and smelled raw marijuana coming from the vehicle. Troopers also saw marijuana in the center cup holder and floorboard.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found a loaded 9mm Ruger pistol and 894.6 grams of methamphetamine. McClelland was trafficking the methamphetamine from Dayton, Ohio, to Charleston, West Virginia. She was arrested at the scene.

“I truly appreciate the tireless work that our law enforcement officers perform daily to keep us safe. On behalf of my office, we would like to thank these attentive troopers that were able to seize a large amount of narcotics and a loaded firearm from our roadways.” Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren