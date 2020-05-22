Matthew and Camila McConaughey delivering masks to rural Texas hospitals

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The McConaughey’s are on the road again, this time delivering 110,000 medical masks to hospitals across rural Texas.
The couple posted a picture on Twitter, and said thanks to Lincoln Motor Company for donating the masks.
Matthew and Camila loaded up a King Ranch edition Ford truck with boxes of masks (they even had to put them in the back seat of the cab) and started the trek across the state.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Sheriff: We’re looking at all sides of the disappearance of Madison Bell
- Family caregivers fight for federal coronavirus assistance
- Incident in Xenia leads to response from SWAT
- Schumer decries use of anti-malaria drug on COVID-19 patients at VA hospitals
- Dayton Chamber launches StaySafe Dayton to connect businesses with necessary PPE