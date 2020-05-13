Mattel to donate dolls to kids of first responders

(CNN) – First responders deserve our gratitude now more than ever as we deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Toy company Mattel is expressing its gratitude with its new initiative, the #ThankYouHeroes program.

For every eligible career Barbie doll or play set, the company will donate a doll to the First Responders Children’s Foundation. The program will benefit children of first responders fighting COVID-19.

Career Barbie dolls show Barbie in her role as a career professional in various fields.

The program applies to purchases from barbie.mattel.com and participating retailers from May 14 through May 17.

It is part of Mattel’s “Play it Forward” platform, focused on giving back to communities in times of need.