Massive paper mill explosion caught on camera

U.S. & World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(WCSH/NBC News)  Dashboard cameras captured a massive explosion Wednesday at a paper mill in Jay, Maine. 

The explosion at the Androscoggin pulp mill sent debris and smoke high into the air…and onto the windshields of vehicles.

“It’s the biggest fear in the world of anybody that works at the mill,” said Kristen Goodhart, who worked at the Androscoggin mill for more than 20 years.  “The fear of an explosion is just terrible.”  

No serious injuries were reported, but several workers were treated for respiratory issues related to dust and debris raised by the blast.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

