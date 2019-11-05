Massive fire breaks out at popular Nigerian market

LAGOS, Nigeria (NBC) – A massive fire broke out at a shopping complex in the Nigerian city of Lagos Tuesday.

The blaze engulfed the top section of a building in the popular Balogun market. Thick black smoke and flames were shooting up from five story buildings surrounding the market.

Firefighters were reportedly struggling to access the site as it was blocked by market stalls. Residents threw whatever belongings they could from the buildings. Some people on the rooftops attempted to put out the fire with small buckets of water.

The fire started in the mooring and became a major blaze by midday. Officials have yet to comment on any injuries or the cause of the fire.

