The mask Jonothan Allen was wearing when police arrested him. (Courtesy Battle Creek Police Department)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Battle Creek, Michigan, say they caught a man who had solicited a murder-for-hire online wearing a mask outside his would-be victim’s home.

On Wednesday morning, the Battle Creek Police Department got a tip that a 31-year-old man named Jonothon Allen was allegedly sending messages to someone on social media claiming that he would pay them money to kill a victim.

The knife in Jonothan Allen’s backpack when police arrested him. (Courtesy Battle Creek Police Department)

Two detectives went to the victim’s Battle Creek home to discuss the messages. After speaking with the victim, police got into their car and started to leave — that was when they say noticed Allen near the home.

Police said they saw him pull a Halloween mask from his backpack and put it on his head.

Detectives arrested him and said they found a large kitchen knife when they searched his backpack.

Allen is being held in the Calhoun County Jail.