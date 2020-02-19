Married officers catch robber while on date

(CNN) – When two married police officers decided to have a date night, they visited a special restaurant where they ate after their wedding.

Only this time, they would have to act in their official capacities to help stop a crime.

Chase and Nicole McKeown, both Elizabethtown police officers married for just six months, were technically off the clock Saturday night, and they picked their favorite spot: Raising Cane’s.

But this dinner took a turn.

Surveillance video inside the Highlands Neighborhood restaurant shows it all. A masked man walks up to the register.

LMPD robbery detectives say the man, Justin Carter, flashed a gun and demanded cash.

But in the back of the restaurant..

“I could only see his face and the employee. And then I saw her hands go up like this, and I was like, is he doing what I think he’s doing? And he’s like yeah,” said Nicole.

In an instant, pulling their weapons, chasing Carter and demanding he drop the gun.

And on his way out, detectives say Carter tossed his gun just inside the door.

“It is my belief that if it were not for the heroic actions of these two officers, the perpetrators actions inside the business would’ve escalated. They acted honorably and heroically,” said Det. Dan Mason.

In the rush, someone called 911.

The officers held Carter outside, guns drawn, waiting for LMPD.

Carter is now behind bars charged with robbery.

“We’re trained for those kind of situations. When it comes to people’s lives in danger, I feel like any officer here would’ve done the exact same thing,” said Nicole.

They say instinct kicked in as officers, and a couple.

“I do remember he passed the phone to me and he said call 911. And I looked at it for a second and I seen myself move the phone. And no! I’m going to help my husband,” Nicole said.

Chase added, “There was literally no question. We just looked at each other, is this what’s going on? Let’s go.”

But they’re keeping their fingers crossed their next date night won’t come with such a big helping of adrenaline.

One thing they both say is they won’t stop eating at their favorite restaurant.