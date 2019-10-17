Market expert shares controversial fix to labor shortage

(CNN) – Across the U.S. businesses are struggling to find workers.

A new report shows a growing labor shortage due to baby boomers retiring and not enough young workers to replace them.

According to June data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 39 states, there are more jobs than there are people looking for work.

And economists say the shortage is due in large part to the baby boomer generation retiring by the millions.

“Because of that, the working age population in America is growing much more slowly. Only about two tenths of a percent per year this decade,” said David Kelly of JP Morgan Funds.

The labor shortage is being felt in all sectors, but especially in education.

According to September federal labor statistics, there’s currently a 307-thousand job shortfall in public education that can’t keep up with growing student enrollment.

And recent teacher strikes in several states reveal the reason many applicants are staying away: low pay and lack of resources.

Meanwhile, Kelly argues that increasing legal immigration could help replace America’s aging workforce.

“So, what you need to do, in fact, over the next decade is increase immigration maybe from one million a year to two million a year. If you did that, you could actually grow the working age population,” he said.

He also suggests making 3-year college degrees more available.

And even delaying eligibility for Medicare benefits to retirees by one year until the age of 66.

