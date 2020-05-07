Mark Wahlberg delivers meals to nurses

(CNN) – As the nation shows appreciation to nurses on Wednesday, some health workers in Los Angeles received a thank you from actor Mark Wahlberg.

He and Mayor Eric Garcetti delivered hundreds of meals to the staff of the city’s children’s hospital.

Wednesday is National Nurses Day, which also marks the beginning of National Nurses Week.

Wahlberg said he has a lot of respect for what nurses do.

“I’ve always had a huge appreciation for what my mom did and for what people do in public service. I know not enough people in my community express that appreciation enough, but my appreciation for law enforcement, for first responders, firefighters is just astronomical,” he said.

Other first responders in Los Angeles are also saluting the nurses who are on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus.

Police and firefighters held a series of parades outside the city’s hospitals Wednesday.