Mark Cuban donates $50,000 to both LA deputies shot in ambush attack

LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) — Billionaire investor Mark Cuban has donated $50,000 to each of the two Los Angeles County deputies wounded in a brazen ambush-style attack captured on camera last month.

Cuban, who also owns the Dallas Mavericks, confirmed the donations to Fox News. He said the money will come from his Fallen Patriot Fund. The initiative was designed to help the families of U.S. military members who were killed or wounded during the conflict in Iraq.

The deputies suffered head wounds in the Sept. 12 attack and have since been released from the hospital. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said their recoveries will be a long process and include further reconstructive surgeries.

Surveillance video of the attack showed a person walking toward the patrol car, which was parked at a Metro rail station in the city of Compton, and firing a handgun through the passenger-side window.

The deputies — a 31-year-old woman and 24-year-old man who had graduated together from the sheriff’s academy 14 months ago — radioed for help despite their wounds.

The suspect, Deonte Lee Murray, was arrested and charged with attempted murder. He faces life in state prison if he is convicted.

Investigators did not provide a specific motive for the attack, “other than the fact that he obviously hates policemen and he wants them dead,” said Capt. Kent Wegener, the head of the sheriff’s homicide bureau.

The Associated Press contributed this report.