CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — South Dakota, West Virginia and North Dakota top the list of states with the highest percentage of their population who have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. All three states have more than 5% given the vaccine, as of Monday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At the opposite end are Arkansas and Georgia at 1.4% and South Carolina at 1.5% of the population vaccinated.
NewsNation spoke with West Virginia’s governor about how his state has handled the vaccine distribution. Watch the discussion in the player below.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Terminally-ill Ohio man on a mission to get matching tattoos with strangers across the country
- Should I get a COVID-19 vaccine if I’ve had the virus?
- MAP: How much of each state is vaccinated against coronavirus?
- Trump heads to Texas border in final days to showcase wall
- Federal judge blocks execution of only woman on federal death row