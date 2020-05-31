Many states scrambling to update hurricane plans for virus

FILE – In this Oct. 10, 2018 file photo, Emily Hindle lies on the floor at an evacuation shelter set up at Rutherford High School, in advance of Hurricane Michael, in Panama City Beach, Fla. Local officials across the South are still scurrying to fix their hurricane evacuation and sheltering plans because of changes needed due to coronavirus and a cratering economy. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

(AP) – Officials across the U.S. South are scrambling to adjust their hurricane plans around the coronavirus pandemic. Hurricane season starts Monday.

The Associated Press surveyed dozens of local and state emergency management officials from Texas to Virginia, and more than 60% of them say they’re still working on plans for public hurricane shelters.

One calls an evacuation during the pandemic a nightmare scenario.

Academics who study disasters are worried going into the hurricane season. They say people may want to plan to get by with little government help. But federal emergency management officials say they’re ready and fully funded.