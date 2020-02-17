Man wins right to have ‘I’m God’ license plate

(CNN) – The state of Kentucky will have to shell-out more than 150 thousand dollars over a license plate that says “I’m God.”
The money will go to a man named Bennie Hart, who applied for it about four years ago.
He had a similar license plate in Ohio, before he moved to Kentucky.
But Kentucky transportation officials denied his application, saying it doesn’t meet their requirements.
The ACLU and the ‘Freedom from Religion Foundation’ filed a first amendment lawsuit on Hart’s behalf. He ended up winning in court last year.
And now, a judge is ordering the state to cover his attorney fees and litigation costs.
