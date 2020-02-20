Man wins $10 million lottery prize from scratch-off ticket bought at California CVS

BURBANK, Calif. (KTLA) – A man became an instant multimillionaire after a scratch-off ticket purchased at a Southern California CVS store won a $10 million prize, lottery officials announced Wednesday.

An Ultimate Millions ticket is seen in a photo released by the California Lottery on Feb. 19, 2020.

Karpis Kasabian bought the $30 Ultimate Millions Scratchers at the CVS Pharmacy located at 1015 North San Fernando Blvd. in Burbank, according to a California Lottery news release.

The ticket proved to be worth the game’s maximum prize of $10 million.

The CVS location will get a $50,000 retailer bonus.

But Kasabian wasn’t the only lucky lottery player in L.A. County to win a million-dollar prize recently.

Joel Choe, a 33-year-old maintenance worker, also won $1 million from a scratch-off game, according to lottery officials.

The winning $10 Season’s Greetings Scratchers was purchased at Victoria Plaza Liquor, which is located at 4226 West Pico Blvd. in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles.

Choe has previously won smaller amounts of money playing the lottery, but nothing close to this.

“It just means better days,” he said in the release. “I want to hang back for a little bit and take some time before deciding what to do next.”

Victoria Plaza Liquor will receive a $5,000 retailer bonus.

Kasabian and Choe declined further comment and no additional information would be released, lottery officials said.