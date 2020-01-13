Man who shot church gunman gets highest Texas civilian honor

Breaking News
CTC student found shot in Englewood, later dies
by: The Associated Press

Jack Wilson, 71, poses for a photo at a firing range outside his home in Granbury, Texas, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Wilson trains the volunteer security team of the West Freeway Church of Christ, where a gunman shot two people Sunday before being shot by Wilson. (AP Photo/Jake Bleiberg)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas has presented the state’s highest civilian honor to a 71-year-old man who shot and killed a gunman who opened fire at a church in December.

Abbott on Monday gave Jack Wilson the Governor’s Medal of Courage.

Wilson is a firearms instructor who trained the West Freeway Church of Christ’s volunteer security team. He shot the attacker once in the head after the gunman opened fire with a shotgun in the church’s sanctuary.

Two parishioners were killed in the attack.

Authorities later identified the attacker as 43-year-old Keith Thomas Kinnunen, who had a history of criminal and psychological trouble.  

