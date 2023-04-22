DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead and a vehicle was pulled out of the Ohio River on Friday. An investigation is now currently underway in Indiana.

Friday around 12 p.m., police in southern Indiana began looking for a vehicle, which was allegedly involved in a crash. Law enforcement is currently investigating after they say the driver reportedly fled from police in the vehicle as they tried to stop the driver.

The Versailles Post of the Indiana State Police (ISP) says deputies from Ohio County, Ind. and Rising Sun, Ind. police were looking for a gold-colored Jeep Liberty, which had reportedly left the scene of a crash in a rural part of Ohio County, the release says. Police say authorities discovered the vehicle as it was driving towards Rising Sun, where the driver is said to have continued to flee.

Once the vehicle had drove around a mile more, the vehicle approached the boat ramp to the Ohio River near Front and Second Streets, where police say they believe the driver intentionally drove into the river. Authorities say they got into the water to attempt freeing the driver, who is only identified as a male at this time.

“Officers immediately entered the water in an attempt to free the driver, who was the lone occupant,” ISP says. “The investigation indicated that the officers made it to the vehicle and contacted the adult male in the vehicle.”

In the release, police say the driver is believed to have been “uncooperative” and now wanting to leave the vehicle. Police were not able to enter the car before it fully went into the river.

The Indiana Conservation Divers were called and found the driver dead in the vehicle. ISP says the Ohio County Coroner’s Office responded and pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

The name of the driver, cause and manner of death and toxicology results have not yet been released. Indiana Police say the investigation is still ongoing.