Man to be sentenced in hazing death of Penn State fraternity pledge

BELLEFONTE, Penn. (WDTN) - One of the men charged in the hazing death of a Penn State student will be sentenced Thursday.

Joseph Ems pleaded guilty to hazing and two alcohol related charges.

Timothy Piazza, 19, died in February 2017 after drinking too much and falling down the stairs at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house. It happened during an initiation event.

Fraternity members never called 9-1-1 or got Piazza help.

Piazza died in the hospital almost two days later after suffering a traumatic brain injury.

Twenty-five fraternity members were charged with crimes, but a judge dismissed the most serious counts of reckless endangerment and involuntary manslaughter.