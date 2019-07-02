Man throws birthday party for 3-month-old pothole

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WDTN) – While the City of Kansas City has filled thousands of potholes since January, some resident still believe it’s an issue, including one man who decided to have some fun highlighting the problem.

Frank Sereno has stared at the same pothole for over three months and called it in several times.

“You can see the asphalt seam is completely degraded,” Sereno said. “This is just a synonym of our deteriorating road conditions that we have in Kansas City, Missouri.”

So to draw attention to it, Sereno threw a birthday party for the pothole.

“I got some cake, lit a candle and had a little birthday party for the pothole,” Sereno said. “He seemed thrilled with the whole idea.”

Sereno posted it on Facebook, much to the amusement of his neighbors.

“I didn’t sing to him,” Sereno said. “i thought about it. It was a little bit warm so I just got some cake.”

The city has been repairing the streets around Sereno’s neighborhood, and could be coming to his street soon.

“I think this has to be more of a priority for the city,” Sereno said.

In the meantime, he just hopes he doesn’t have to make another trip to the baker.

To read more on this story, CLICK HERE.

