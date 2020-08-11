Man shot outside the White House has ties to Dayton area

(NBC/WDTN) – The man shot near the White House Monday, forcing Secret Service agents to pull President Trump from his live news conference, has local ties. Records show the man shot lived in Dayton in the mid-2000s.

The shooting sent the White House into lockdown and created a series of tense moments inside the briefing room. The Secret Service interrupted the President just three minutes into his coronavirus briefing, ushering him out of the room and into the Oval Office.

The president returned minutes later.

Overnight, the Secret Service said the suspect, a 51-year old male, approached a uniformed Secret Service officer and told him he had a weapon, then removed an object from his clothing.

Video shows police apparently surrounding the person who was shot.

The Secret Service says the suspect and the officer were taken to a hospital.

It comes as the President is defending his decision to sign a series of executive actions he says will bring financial relief to struggling Americans after talks with Democrats collapsed.

The President’s actions include a new weekly unemployment bonus payment of $400 dollars, less than the $600 dollars people were initially receiving.

States are required to apply for the funds and pay $100 of the cost.

Overnight, the National Governors’ Association criticized the move, writing in part, “The best way forward is for Congress and the administration to get back to the negotiating table and come up with a workable solution.”

As the Treasury Secretary vowed Americans will see those funds soon.

President Trump says he’s open to negotiating but there is no date in sight.

